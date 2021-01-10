Massive Blackout In Pakistan After National Power Grid Breakdown

Efforts are underway to determine the reasons behind the blackout. (Representational)

A breakdown in Pakistan's national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.

"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Pakistan's Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.

He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation, and asked people across the country to remain calm.

