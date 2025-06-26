Advertisement

12 Killed In Mass Shooting At Religious Celebration In Mexico

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St. John the Baptist when the shooting began.

Read Time: 2 mins
At least 20 people were injured in the shooting.
  • Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a celebration in Irapuato, Guanajuato
  • The attack occurred during festivities for St John the Baptist
  • People were dancing and drinking in the street when the shooting took place
Mexico City:

Twelve people were killed overnight in the Mexican state of Guanajuato when gunmen opened fire on a celebration in the city of Irapuato, authorities said Wednesday.

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St. John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revelers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire, according to videos circulated online.

Irapuato official Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes, said in a news conference Wednesday that the number of victims had risen to 12. Some 20 others were wounded.

President Claudia Sheinbaum lamented the attack, saying that it was under investigation.

Last month, seven people were killed in a shooting that targeted a party organized by the Catholic Church in San Bartolo de Berrios, Guanajuato.

Residents wash blood stains outside a house after gunmen opened fire at a party celebrating the Nativity of John the Baptist.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Guanjuato, which is northwest of Mexico City, has been one of the country's most violent states, as various organized crime groups battle for control. There have been 1,435 homicides in the state through the first five months of the year, more than double any other state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Mexico, Mexico Shooting
