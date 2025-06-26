12 Killed In Mass Shooting At Religious Celebration In Mexico

Twelve people were killed overnight in the Mexican state of Guanajuato when gunmen opened fire on a celebration in the city of Irapuato, authorities said Wednesday.

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St. John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revelers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire, according to videos circulated online.

Irapuato official Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes, said in a news conference Wednesday that the number of victims had risen to 12. Some 20 others were wounded.

Anoche, en Irapuato, Guanajuato, se registró una nueva masacre: 10 personas fueron asesinadas a balazos dentro de un domicilio. Es la doceava masacre en ese estado en lo que va del año. ¡Doce! Y el gobierno de MORENA sigue cruzado de brazos, rebasado, ausente, incapaz de cumplir… pic.twitter.com/7MLffeTMng — Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc) June 25, 2025

President Claudia Sheinbaum lamented the attack, saying that it was under investigation.

Last month, seven people were killed in a shooting that targeted a party organized by the Catholic Church in San Bartolo de Berrios, Guanajuato.

Residents wash blood stains outside a house after gunmen opened fire at a party celebrating the Nativity of John the Baptist.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Guanjuato, which is northwest of Mexico City, has been one of the country's most violent states, as various organized crime groups battle for control. There have been 1,435 homicides in the state through the first five months of the year, more than double any other state.

