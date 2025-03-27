Mars Dust Contains Harmful Particles, Could Threaten Astronauts: Study

The dust present on Mars contains harmful substances such as silica, gypsum, iron oxides, and perchlorates, and it could pose life-threatening risks to astronauts, according to a new study. Robotic missions are particularly vulnerable to these storms, which can result in electrostatic storms that can damage electronics and build dust on solar panels, the research said.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that the Starship rocket would leave for Mars at the end of 2026. It will carry the Tesla humanoid robot Optimus. He said if those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely.

The Martian dust can cause respiratory issues among astronauts, the study, published in the journal GeoHealth, said, adding they were already at pulmonary risk due to exposure to space radiation.

Justin Wang, a medical student at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC) and a co-author of the study, said, "The biggest danger is the risk to astronauts' lungs. Since the dust is so fine, it is expected to remain in astronauts' lungs, and some of it will be absorbed into the bloodstream."

Mr Wang further expressed fears that thyroid problems and aplastic anemia, a disorder in which the body stops making enough blood cells, may be brought on by perchlorates, the chemical substances found in Martian soil.

During the Apollo missions to the Moon, astronauts had problems because of lunar dust. It got stuck to their spacesuits and seeped into the lunar landers, resulting in sore throats, watery eyes, and coughing, according to the study.

Research indicated that extended exposure could lead to long-term health consequences. Although Martian dust is not as abrasive and sharp as lunar dust, it still has an ability to stick to everything.

The tiny particles, only 4 per cent the width of a human hair, can enter the circulation and travel deep into the lungs.

Brian Hynek, a professor of geological sciences at the University of Boulder and the study's co-author, explained that Martian dust is a major challenge not just for astronauts' health but also for equipment and infrastructure on Mars.

He said the spacecraft, vehicles, solar panels and other critical equipment on Mars need regular cleaning and maintenance to keep working properly. But if dust sticks to the equipment too much, it could block solar panels and damage machinery.

The distance between Earth and Mars makes it difficult to send essential medical supplies, such as food, water, and oxygen gas. It also prevents astronauts from being flown back to Earth for life-saving treatments.