Mark Zuckerberg, With $1 Base Salary, Received Over $24 Million In Other Compensation In 2023

File photo

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took home a salary of just $1 in 2023, the lowest among all Meta employees. However, he received about $24.4 million in other compensation, primarily covering security costs.

Details on the exact amount spent on his security were not revealed, but Meta increased its budget for his security to $14 million in 2023, up from $10 million in previous years.

Zuckerberg's security pre-tax allowance increased by 40% compared to 2018. This came after a year of cost-cutting for Meta, during which the company laid off around 11,000 employees.

Meta, at the time, stated that Zuckerberg could use the increased allowance for various safety-related needs, including “additional personnel, equipment, services, residential improvement”, according to the NY Post.

A portion of Mark Zuckerberg's $24.4 million compensation in 2023 covered costs related to his private jet, reported Fortune.

The 39-year-old reportedly deliberately kept his salary at $1, as per his request, and did not want to be included in Meta's Bonus Plan nor receive any equity awards.

Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by over $47 billion this year alone, despite receiving a nominal salary of $1 since 2013.

As per Forbes, he currently ranks as the fourth richest person globally, with a net worth of $155 billion, trailing behind Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.

Meta Profits Soar

Facebook owner Meta this week said that its quarterly profits soared last quarter.

The company said that net profit in the January to March period rose to $12.4 billion with total revenue, mainly from selling ads, up an impressive 27 percent, at $36.5 billion.

"We estimate that more than 3.2 billion people use at least one of our apps each day and we're seeing healthy growth in the US," Zuckerberg told analysts on an investor call.

Meta said its global workforce now stood at 69,329, slightly more than last quarter, but down from a peak of more than 87,000 employees in 2022.