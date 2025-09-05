Mark Zuckerberg vs Mark Zuckerberg: The Legal Battle Over A Name

Mark S Zuckerberg just sued Facebook. No, this Zuckerberg is not the same as the founder of social media platform Facebook, but a lawyer who has moved court against his namesake's company. The reason? It can't stop suspending his account and accusing him of "impersonating a celebrity".

Over the last eight years, the Indiana bankruptcy lawyer claims, Facebook has suspended his account five times, costing him thousands of dollars in lost business, the BBC reported. In his lawsuit, the lawyer mentioned he had been practicing law for nearly four decades, which means he had been in the field since Zuckerberg was a toddler.

Speaking with WTHR, Zuckerberg, the lawyer, underlined the distinction. "I'm Mark Steven. And he's Mark Elliot," he said.

"It's not funny," he said. "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off."

Talking about the founder of Facebook, the lawyer had another approach. There were things he was open to. If Zuckerberg, one of the richest people on the planet, wanted to fly and say 'I'm sorry,' or let him spend a week on his boat to say 'I'm sorry', the lawyer said, he'd take it.

In response to the attorney's grievances, Meta said it reinstated his account and took steps to prevent the mistake from happening again.

"We appreciate Mr Zuckerberg's continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future," Meta said in a statement.

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg was among the tech titans President Donald Trump hosted at the White House. The Trump administration showcased research on artificial intelligence and boasted of investments companies were making around America.

"This is taking our country to a new level," he said at the centre of a long table surrounded by what he described as "high IQ people."