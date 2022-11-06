Mark Ruffalo Asks Elon Musk To Get Off Twitter, His Reply

Musk was quick to reply to the Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to request Tesla Inc's boss to leave the social media platform. He asked Mr Musk to get off Twitter to maintain his credibility.

The actor wrote, "Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look."

Mr Ruffalo retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet. Musk was quick to reply to the actor. He wrote, "Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate." (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)

Check out the tweet here:

Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look. https://t.co/34aMtU5h62 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2022

The Hulk actor responded to Musk's tweet and wrote, "Maybe so. That's why having robust filters for disinformation and credible verified users have been a popular feature for people and advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it's accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave."

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has caused a stir with his initial moves. He also announced that verified Twitter users will be soon charged to keep their blue tick which has prompted reactions from many users of the platform. Earlier, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Musk got involved in an online spat. Ms Cortez took a dig at Elon Musk over the blue tick fee drawing a response from the Twitter CEO.

After Elon Musk became the new owner of the microblogging platform, reports suggested that verified Twitter users will have to soon pay a fee to retain their blue tick, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.