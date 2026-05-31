Marco Rubio Says US Considering Naming Official To Run Ebola Response

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday that the Trump administration is considering appointing a single official to coordinate its response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

"I don't want to use the term 'Ebola czar', but (it would be) someone with the qualifications to sort of serve full time in the coordination of the interagency," Rubio said, adding "a couple of people" were being considered for the role.

"In the interim, the interagency has a daily meeting on this, and we at the State Department have a task force 24/7 on it."

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