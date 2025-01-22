Trump Administration Makes India A Priority - 1st Meetings With S Jaishankar

Indicating the importance Washington gives to New Delhi as the new Trump administration takes office, US Secretary of State Maro Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Walz held their first bilateral and international meets respectively with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is in Washington at the invitation of the US Government to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. The meeting between the two top diplomats representing the world's oldest and largest democracies took place at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department. The bilateral meeting was preceded by the first Quad ministerial meet after Donald Trump became President.

NEW US SECRETARY OF STATE'S FIRST BILATERAL MEETING

Marco Rubio's decision to have his first bilateral meeting with India's S Jaishankar assumes significance given that the first foreign outreach of any previous new US administration traditionally has been with its two neighbours Canada and Mexico, or with one of its NATO allies.

The bilateral meeting between new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Dr Jaishankar comes less than an hour after the former officially took office. The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions during which they delved into the entire gamut of the India-US strategic partnership. The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, also had India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, being part of it.

Immediately after the meeting, Secretary Rubio and Dr Jaishankar made a joint appearance before the international press, where they shook hands and posed for the official photographs.

"Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate. Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," Dr Jaishankar wrote on social media platform X shortly after the meeting.

NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S MAIDEN QUAD MEET

Immediately before the two leaders met for bilateral talks, they joined their counterparts Penny Wong from Australia and Iwaya Takeshi from Japan for the new Trump administration's maiden Quad meeting - a diplomatic and security partnership set up by the four nations to maintain peace and freedom of navigation under a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting between the four top leaders went on for more than an hour, at the end of which they appeared before the press for a customary photograph. They however, did not take any questions or give any statement.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation," Dr Jaishankar wrote, adding that it is "Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states. Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

He further noted that the four leaders "Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good."

MEETING WITH NEW US NSA MIKE WALZ

After these two meetings, Dr Jaishankar held another top meeting - with new US National Security Adviser or NSA Mike Walz. For Mr Walz too, this was his first international meeting since taking office earlier that same day. The meeting took place at the White House.

"Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome oriented agenda," Dr Jaishankar said after the meeting.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was seen in the front row as US President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address at the Capital Rotunda in Washington DC. Dr Jaishankar said it was a "great honour" to attend the ceremony as India's special envoy. He also met members of the new Trump administration, including the 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and nominee for the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel.

He also exchanged a handshake with Vivek Ramaswamy, who quit the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency to possible pursue the race for Ohio Governor.

