March To Resume On Tuesday From Same Point Where I Was Shot: Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April this year. (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot at during a political rally last week in Punjab province's Wazirabad, has announced that his long march towards the capital Islamabad will resume on Tuesday from the same point in the city where he came under attack.

"We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred," Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn, during a press conference in Lahore.

"I will address the march from here (in Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi," Imran said in the presser which was broadcasted from his social media accounts of PTI.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that once the march reaches Rawalpindi, he would then join it and lead it himself.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A day after the alleged assassination attempt, the PTI chief said he knew beforehand that assassination was being planned against him. "A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," Khan said in his first address, since the "assassination" attempt on him.

On Friday, former Pakistan PM warned the country's establishment that political change is inevitable in the country, whether through peaceful means or through chaos, similar to what was witnessed in the Iranian revolution of the 1970s and large-scale protests in Sri Lanka.

Imran Khan had said there are only two options left to the Pakistani public: a peaceful or a bloody revolution. "There is no third way out. I have seen the country wake up," he added.

"Now decide if we can bring change in a peaceful way through the ballot box or through chaos like the one witnessed in Iran and Sri Lanka," he said after explaining the sequence of events during a televised address while still being admitted at a hospital in Lahore.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April this year, by a vote of confidence. He said his government would have never lost the no-trust move.

A day after PTI chief Imran Khan made several allegations against the Pakistani establishment and the ruling government, the top Pakistan media body on Saturday imposed a ban on all TV channels from broadcasting and rebroadcasting Khan's speeches and press conferences.

However, the ban was overturned, Pakistan media reported.

