'Manufacturing Defects': Texas Attorney General Probes Boeing Parts Supplier

Boeing has grappled with high-profile production problems and safety incidents (Representational)

Texas's attorney general has launched an investigation into Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems over "reoccurring issues" with some parts it provides to the US aviation giant, his office said Thursday.

Spirit AeroSystems manufacturers fuselages and other large airplane parts, including for Boeing's 737 jet.

Boeing had a near-catastrophic incident in January, when a fuselage panel on a 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet blew off mid-flight.

Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a statement that some 737 models had "apparent manufacturing defects" that have resulted in "numerous concerning or dangerous incidents."

Spirit AeroSystems is being asked to produce "documents relevant to manufacturing defects in their products" as part of the investigation, which will also look into the company's organization and management.

The probe announcement came just days after Boeing said some of its top executives are leaving the company, including CEO Dave Calhoun, who will depart at the end of the year.

"I will hold any company responsible if they fail to maintain the standards required by the law and will do everything in my power to ensure manufacturers take passenger safety seriously," Paxton said, according to the statement.

Boeing has grappled with high-profile production problems and safety incidents involving its aircraft for more than a year.

