He Met With An Accident, Was Late For Work. Boss Said "Only Death Can..."

A manager's insensitive response to his employee's car accident has sparked massive outrage on social media. The conversation began with the employee sending a photo of his car, completely crushed in the front, indicating the severity.

Instead of asking about the employee's well-being, the manager replied, "Keep me updated on what time you're expecting to be here." A day later, after receiving no response, the manager sent another message that said, "It's understandable why you would be late, but regardless anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company."

A screenshot of this exchange was posted on X, with the user asking, "What would y'all respond with if your manager says this?"

The post enraged users, who were shocked by the manager's reaction to a possibly life-threatening accident.

A user responded, "I'm cussing him or her out and then finding a new job."

Another user wrote, "Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!"

Someone commented, "I would quit this job."

" 'Unexcused at any company' meanwhile my boss let me go back home on work hours to adopt a cat we found," a user said.

Earlier, a product designer resigned on his first day at a new job due to toxic work conditions and his manager's unreasonable demands. The manager reportedly expected him to work overtime without additional pay and dismissed work-life balance as a “fancy term” associated with “western developed nation behaviour.”

He was taken aback when the manager insisted on 12 to 14-hour workdays without compensation. His attempts to set boundaries were met with ridicule, and the manager made personal attacks about his need for personal time, like reading and exercising.

In his resignation post, he criticised the manager's unprofessional behaviour and, in a Reddit post, encouraged others to prioritise their health and well-being.