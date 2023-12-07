Man Who Shot Dead 3 At US University Was Denied Job As Professor

The university had urged students and those in campus to shelter in place. (File)

The man who opened fire at Las Vegas University killing three people and injuring one more was a 67-year-old professor who was denied a job at the university, reports said on Thursday. The professor, who has not been named yet, was later shot dead by the police.

"According to our investigators at the scene, we have three dead victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X, adding that the "active shooter" was also killed.

Although the police say they had "no idea" on a clear motive behind the shooting, the man is said to have previously worked at universities in Georgia and North Carolina before applying at the Vegas institute, according to a report by the BBC.

The Las Vegas police said they received information about shots being fired at two locations inside the university campus around noon on Wednesday after which officers reached the spot and soon engaged in a gunbattle with the suspect.

Over the next few hours, the university continued to urge students and those in campus to shelter in place in a series of posts on X. "University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT," one of the posts read, referring to a common response tactic to mass shootings, a common phenomenon in the US. So far, the country has recorded over 630 such shooting this year.

In 2017, Las Vegas witnessed one of America's deadliest-ever mass shootings, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival, killing 60 people.