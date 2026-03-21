Man Walks Away With Just $605 After Robbing Six New York Banks In 5 Days

A US man who went on a robbing rampage, hitting six New York banks in five days, only made out with a grand total of Rs 56,683 ($605). Police are now on the hunt for Gustavo DeJesus Torres, 33, who started his rather disappointing crime spree last week when he walked into a branch of Chase Bank and handed the accountant a note, stating that people might get hurt if they did not hand over the money.

Two days after the first robbery, Torees struck again and targeted the different branches of the same bank, according to a report in The New York Times. On two occasions, Torres was mildly successful, netting in $320 from a branch in Jackson Heights, Queens, and $265 from a branch on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

However, during a robbery of a bank on West 125th Street in Harlem, he only walked out with $20. In total, three of Torres's heist attempts failed to yield any result as he walked away with the petty sum of $605. A news release from the Police Department states, "the individual did not obtain any money and fled on foot to parts unknown'.

Police identified Torres while combing through the security camera footage. In one of the pics, Torres can be seen standing on a subway platform with a coffee cup and headphones, looking like any other ordinary commuter. This photo was captured in a brief 57-minute window between a failed bank heist in Downtown Brooklyn and his 'successful' $265 robbery at a Chase branch on Nostrand Avenue.

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Criminal History Of Torres

While Torres remains on the run, cops suspect he is the same man who was arrested and charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in the Newark suburb of Belleville in June 2021. The man wore a mask and handed the teller a note which read: “I'm heavily armed don't make a scene".

It remains unclear what happened following this charge, but he is also believed to have robbed a TD Bank in the TriBeCa section of Manhattan to the tune of $600 in April last year.