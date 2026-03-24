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Man Sets World Record By Popping 100 Balloons With His Feet In Just 19.78 Seconds

In the video, he can be seen popping balloons by jumping on them, and within a few seconds, he pops 100 balloons.

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Man Sets World Record By Popping 100 Balloons With His Feet In Just 19.78 Seconds
He set a record for the fastest time by popping 100 balloons.
  • Johnny Cruz Buckingham set a record for popping 100 balloons with his feet in 19.78 seconds
  • The record was achieved on January 2, 2026, in Lexington, Massachusetts, USA
  • The feat was captured on video showing him jumping to pop balloons rapidly
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In a fun and energetic display of speed and determination, a new record has been set that shows how focus and practice can lead to success. According to Guinness World Records, a man in the United States has achieved something unusual by using only his feet, proving that even unique goals can be reached with effort.

Johnny Cruz Buckingham set a record for the fastest time by popping 100 balloons using his feet in just 19.78 seconds. This achievement was recorded on January 2, 2026, in Lexington, Massachusetts, USA.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, he can be seen popping balloons by jumping on them, and within a few seconds, he pops 100 balloons.

Jonathan's objective is to demonstrate that if an individual is determined to achieve a goal, any goal is attainable. He believes that perseverance, consistent effort, and patience play a crucial role in achieving success.

This success highlights not only his physical prowess but also his strong willpower, demonstrating that he relies on hard work to achieve his goals.

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