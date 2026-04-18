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Man Sets World Record By Dragging 720-Tonne Ship Using His Teeth In Egypt

His effort resulted in successfully completing the challenge and setting a new benchmark.

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Man Sets World Record By Dragging 720-Tonne Ship Using His Teeth In Egypt
Ashraf attempted this record as a personal goal.
  • Egyptian Ashraf Mahrous Sulaiman pulled a 720.332-ton ship using his teeth
  • The record was set in El Ghardaka, Egypt, on 27 September 2025
  • This is the heaviest ship ever pulled by teeth, per Guinness World Records
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In a remarkable display of strength and determination, an Egyptian man has achieved an unusual world record by pulling a massive ship using only his teeth. The feat has drawn attention for its scale and the effort involved, reported Guinness World Records.

Record-Breaking Feat

Ashraf Mahrous Sulaiman accomplished the record by pulling a ship weighing 720.332 metric tonnes. The achievement took place in El Ghardaka, Egypt, on 27 September 2025.

According to the details, this is now recorded as the heaviest ship ever pulled by teeth.

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Ashraf attempted this record as a personal goal. His effort resulted in successfully completing the challenge and setting a new benchmark.

Eligibility Criteria

It was also noted that applications for this type of record are only accepted if the applicant is at least 16 years of age.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the man pulling ship using his teeth. One user commented, "Wow, human strength knows no limits."

Another user noted, "That's not just strength—that's unreal determination and discipline. Pulling over 720 tons with your teeth is beyond impressive."

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