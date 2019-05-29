Man Sets Himself On Fire Near White House: US Secret Service

Authorities from the National Park Service and US Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists.

World | | Updated: May 29, 2019 23:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Sets Himself On Fire Near White House: US Secret Service

It was the second such incident since April 12 outside the White House. (File)


Washington: 

A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday and was being treated at the scene, the US Secret Service said.

Authorities from the National Park Service and US Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, according to a Twitter post. Further details were not available.

It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

That man was hospitalised with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the US Secret Service said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

White HouseFireUS Secret Service

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Naveen PatnaikArun JaitleySheila DikshitTej PratapUS TradeMamata BanerjeeVladimir PutinLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleVenue Review

................................ Advertisement ................................