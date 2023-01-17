'I Felt The Adrenalin': Delta Passenger Recalls Near-Miss At US Airport

The Delta Air Line was at 185 kmph when the takeoff was aborted.

An investigation is underway after a crash between two planes was averted at New York's JFK airport on Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said. The near-miss involved a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 and American Airlines Boeing 777. And now, a passenger who was present in the Delta flight has recalled the harrowing experience. Brian Healy told NBC News that his fellow travellers screamed and gasped when their plane had to abort its takeoff as they came "split seconds" away from crashing into another aircraft.

"I felt the adrenaline and there was total quiet on the plane and then there was relief when the plane came to a stop," he added.

The FAA said that the Delta plane came to stop around 1,000 feet from where American Airlines Flight 106 had crossed from an adjacent taxiway.

"We're talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well," Mr Healy said, adding that some passengers were overcome by "panic".

The Delta flight had 145 passengers on board and six crew members who were asked to get off the plane as it returned to the gate after the incident.

"Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air controller could be heard saying in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and shares flight communications.

The passengers were given sleeping accommodations and the flight left New York on Saturday morning, NBC News said.

The airline acknowledged the incident in a statement, but said its customers are always number one priority. "The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta's No. 1 priority. We would work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of the incident," the airline said in a statement.

Mr Healy, meanwhile, cancelled his flight after the incident and the airline gave him full refund. According to an ABC7 report, the Delta plane was travelling at 185 kmph when the takeoff was aborted.