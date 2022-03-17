'Homing From Work': US Man Lived In Office Cubicle To Protest Low Salary

The video further showed Simon laying out stuff from his bags on his work desk.

When COVID-19 struck and people were forced to work from home, a man in the United States of America moved into his office cubicle and started living there. The man whose Instagram handle is calm.simon posted videos of himself on TikTok and Instagram with the hashtag ‘homingfromwork'.

In the video, Simon said he did this as a mark of protest. “This is me, taking all my belongings from multiple bags and unpacking them. I am moving from my apartment into my cubicle. They do not pay me enough to do both. As a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job and see how long I can get away with it.”

The video further showed Simon laying out stuff from his bags on his work desk. He slept under that desk and ate canned pineapples and ham that he stored in the company's fridge. He also added that he has been showering in the second building of the office.

Many netizens reacted to 'homing from work' with one user saying "GAS IS SO HIGH IK PEOPLE ARE THINKING ABOUT THIS". Another user was more sympathetic writing 'I don't know where to laugh or cry but I feel where you coming from.'

Eventually Simon was evicted from his new home and even posted a video about it where you can see him packing up his things and being escorted out of the building.

Simon confirmed in his Instagram comments that his 'homing from work' experiment lasted 4 days before he was asked to leave the premises.