Man In Switzerland Falls Into 720 Degrees Celsius Aluminium Tub, Miraculously Survives

The incident took place in a factory located in St Gallen.

A man miraculously survived after falling into a tub full of molten aluminium at a factory in Switzerland, according to the police. The temperature inside the vessel was 720 degrees Celsius, and the electrician fell through an opening in the structure, they further said in a Facebook post. The incident took place on Wednesday last week. The 25-year-old was part of a two-member team that were sent to the location to carry out some work on the furnace but one of them was struck by the unfortunate incident.

The police said that the man received extensive burns and injuries in the accident. They have also posted a photo of the tub where the accident took place on Facebook.

The young man was working on top of the furnace along with his colleague at the time of the incident, according to a report in UK-based Express.

The factory where the accident took place is located in St Gallen, in Northeast Switzerland. His identity has not been revealed.

The police further said on Facebook that the electrician was immersed in the aluminum up to his knees but he was able to pull himself out.

Emergency services were called to the factory to tend to the young man's injuries and he was airlifted to a local hospital. Despite his serious burns, the electrician is expected to make a full recovery.

The police are now investigating the incident, trying to find out the reason behind it.

A study in 2015 had said that molten aluminium is "one of the most common causative agents of burns". About 60 per cent of burn injuries caused by metal can be attributed to aluminium, it further said.