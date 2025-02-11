Trump Tariffs Spark Markets Meltdown, Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points

The stock market crashed Tuesday afternoon - at 1.41 pm, the Sensex was down by 1,038 points, or 1.25 per cent, and the Nifty fell by over 327, or 1.3 per cent - a day after United States President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and aluminium. The broader market suffered more; mid- and small-cap indices fell by as much as 3.5 per cent.

A key poll promise, Trump's tariff hike - the rate for aluminium, for example, has been increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent - will take effect from March 4, and will apply to all import of that product and steel, including those from Canada and Brazil, the US' top two suppliers last year.

These were announced two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due in the US.

The tariffs, also on finished metal products, are meant to crack down on what Trump claims are efforts by certain countries - like Russia and China - to circumvent existing duties. Trump also claims the tariffs will boost domestic production and provide more jobs to Americans.

India is a relatively minor steel supplier to the US; by some estimates, last year New Delhi sold less than 100,000 tonnes of steel to Washington, D.C. However, India is one of the world's largest primary producers of aluminium, and the United States is its top export market.

Aluminium exports to the US, therefore, could see a drop in light of Trump's tariff, industry executives told Reuters this week. Aluminium producers - such as Vedanta and Hindalco - would eventually find alternative markets, but it will take time for these to absorb the excess.

Elsewhere, Canadian steelmakers warned of massive disruption, and the European Commission said it would "protect interests of European businesses, workers, and consumers."

Around 25 percent of steel produced by Europe is sold to the US.

Trump introduced similar tariffs during his first term (2017-2021) but his successor, Joe Biden, negotiated exemptions, i.e., duty-free quotas, for Britain, Japan, and the European Union.

Now in his second term, Trump has shown an increasing willingness to use tariffs, or the threat of tariffs, to bully other countries; for example, he threatened Colombia with a 25 per cent levy after it refused to accept US military planes carrying illegal immigrants. President Gustavo Petro had red-flagged potential human rights abuses in the transport of those immigrants.

He has already also levied equally high tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, the US' two largest trading partners, demanding they do more to stop illegal narcotics crossing the US border. These were later paused till March 1 after border security concessions were negotiated.

Trump has previously called India a "very big abuser" on trade, and his top economic adviser Kevin Hassett singled out the country as having "enormously high" tariffs in a CNBC interview.