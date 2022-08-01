Las Vegas Man Stabs Wife 30 Times After She Asks For Divorce, Heard Saying 'I Think I Killed Her'

The Las Vegas police said that they found five knives and bloody scissors in the apartment.

A man has been arrested in Las Vegas after he stabbed his wife 30 times when she asked for divorce, a report in Newsweek said. The man named Clifford Jacobs told the police that he blacked out after his wife of 15 years brought up the topic of divorce, the outlet said citing an arrest report filed by the Metropolitan Police Department. The 60-year-old said the next thing he remembered was running to his apartment's leasing office covered in her blood, the arrest report added.

Mr Jacobs was as a boxing instructor, but it's unclear where he was employed.

The police said that they found five knives and bloody scissors in the apartment, according to the Newsweek report. The cops also spoke to witnesses who said they heard Mr Jacobs saying he "stabbed her" and "I think I killed her".

The Las Vegas Review Journal said in a report on Saturday that the woman suffered about 30 stab wounds and had nerve damage to her face and neck. Further details about her condition is not known.

The outlet further said that cops had to apply tourniquets to both her arms while waiting for paramedics.

Mr Jacobs has been booked on attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He will appear before a court on Tuesday.

In another similar incident in May, a man in Texas killed his wife, four-year-old daughter and mother-in-law after filing an appeal for his divorce. In an incident report, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said investigators believed the man "came to the location and shot and killed his wife, daughter and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself."