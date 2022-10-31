Man In China Wins $30 Million Lottery, Says Won't Tell Family: 'They Won't Work Hard'

The Chinese man collected the prize on October 24. (Representational Photo)

A man in China has won a $30 million (Rs 248 crore) lottery, but has not told his wife or child claiming that the money would make them arrogant and lazy, a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP) said. The man has been just identified as Li from Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. He bought 40 lottery tickets for 80 yuan ($11) with every ticket containing the same seven numbers, the outlet further said. All seven number matched and the man won the grand prize.

He collected the prize on October 24 and even donated 5 million yuan ($684,992) to charity, the SCMP report further said.

The man chose a cartoon character while receiving the cheque of the prize money. The creative way to keep identity a secret has become fairly popular in China, the SCMP report further said.

"I have not told my wife or kid. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future," the man was quoted as saying by the outlet.

As per Chinese law, he will be taxed 43 million yuan, and after his donation of 5 million yuan in charity, the man will take home 171 million yuan ($24 million).

Li said he has been buying lottery tickets regularly for the past decade and chose the same seven numbers in the past few years. This time, his loyalty to these numbers paid off and the man received the huge payment.

"I only won a few dozen yuan in the past. I regard buying the lottery as a hobby, and my family does not care. Plus, I do not spend much money on it, and the lottery provides a ray of hope for me," Li was quoted as saying.

The man hasn't decided how to spend the money. He said he will take some time to plan how to use the money, SCMP said.