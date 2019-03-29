Man Falls To Death While Clicking Pictures At Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon in US' Arizona is famous for its steep-sided canyon carved by the Colorado river.

A tourist from Macao fell to his death from the Grand Canyon in the US while he was taking pictures.

The tourist slipped and fell from a lookout while taking pictures near the rim at Eagle Point, news agency Xinhua reported.

The Eagle Point is a remote site best known for the Skywalk, a horse-shoe shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. Signs at Eagle Point warn tourists not to get too close to the edge.

