Man Falls 4,000 ft To His Death From Grand Canyon's Famous Skywalk

The Grand Canyon is the deadliest national park in America

An unidentified 33-year-old man fell more than 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk on June 5, New York Post reported. Notably, the skywalk attraction is a walkway that extends out over the chasm and allows tourists to look down to its bottom.

The fall took place in Grand Canyon West, located on the Hualapai Native American Reservation.

Despite the rescue teams including rope specialists and helicopters responding quickly, the man was found dead below, according to the Mojave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office released a statement reading: "The technical rope rescue team responded to Grand Canyon West Sky Walk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at Sky Walk into the Canyon. Two short-haul technicians responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and was determined the man was deceased. He's thought to have fallen from the Sky Walk Horseshoe attraction, which juts out over the canyon and Colorado river below.''

The sheriff's office also shared a phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The man's body was recovered and taken to the Hualapai Nation.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or whether his fall was accidental or intentional. The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

The Grand Canyon is the deadliest national park in America, The Post reported last week. This latest incident marks the third such confirmed death in the national park this year. At least six people have died and more than 50 have gone missing in the park within the last five years, according to records obtained via a Freedom of Information Act.

The Skywalk has been described as a "breathtaking 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon, giving you a clear view 4,000 feet to the Canyon floor below. There's simply no thrill like stepping out on glass thousands of feet in the air, yet there's no need to be nervous — Skywalk is strong enough to hold seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets,'' on its website.