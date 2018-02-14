Man Dies After Vehicles Collide At London's Heathrow Airport Some passengers had to disembark from a plane due to the incident, a spokeswoman for Heathrow Airport said

London's Heathrow's airport was not closed as a result of the accident London: A man died after two vehicles collided on the airfield at London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's biggest hub, police said on Wednesday.



"One male, is believed to have sustained a broken shoulder; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.



"Another male, aged in his 40s, was taken to a west London hospital with serious injuries. He has since died."



Some passengers had to disembark from a plane due to the incident, a spokeswoman for the airport said.



"We will be fully cooperating with the police in the investigation which will follow," Heathrow said in a statement.



The airport was not closed as a result of the accident. © Thomson Reuters 2018



