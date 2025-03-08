Man Climbs Big Ben Tower Waving Palestinian Flag In London

A man waving a Palestinian flag climbed the Big Ben tower at London's Palace of Westminster early on Saturday, with local media reporting he shouted "free Palestine".

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they were alerted to the incident at Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) at 0724 GMT.

"Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service," the spokesperson said.

