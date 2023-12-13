Man Attacked By Lion In Pakistan While Trying To Take Selfie With It

(Representational)

A 20-year-old man was critically injured by a lion while trying to take a selfie with the big cat in the Punjab province of Pakistan, a week after four lions mauled a man at a zoo in the province. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a Lok Mela (fair) organised by the government's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Sargodha city, some 200 from Lahore, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Muhammad Amin, was grabbed by his arm by the lion and clawed when he got closer to the big cat's cage. Mr Amin was seriously injured and was shifted to hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. The local administration cancelled the fair after the incident.

This comes a week after four lions mauled a man at a Safari Zoo in Bahawalpur, over 400 km from Lahore. The zoo staff member found the man's dead body when he went to feed the animals. Later, police said the man was a drug addict who sneaked into the lions' den without being detected by zoo officials.

