Man Charged For Attacking People With High-Powered Water Gun In US

A man has been charged after police said he posted videos showing people being sprayed with high-powered water guns in different parts of a city. The videos showed people being targeted while walking, waiting at bus stops, or sleeping, reported ABC13.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department said that 34-year-old Christopher Cayce has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

According to police, videos posted on a Facebook page linked to Cayce showed several people being sprayed in the face or soaked with water.

According to Houston Police, "HPD Major Offenders & Westside Crime Suppression Team investigated multiple cases of disabled & homeless persons who had been shot with a high-powered, motorized water gun. Cayce, who also taunted and recorded the victims, is now charged with assault bodily injury."

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Police said some of the victims were people experiencing homelessness. The videos appeared to show people being targeted in Midtown and along Bissonnet, although investigators believe similar incidents may have happened in other locations.