Man Arrested In UK After Egg Reportedly Thrown In King Charles' Direction

An egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of King Charles III in Luton.

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault in Luton, in the United Kingdom, after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of King Charles III. The incident took place on Tuesday while King Charles was out for a stroll, The Guardian said crediting Bedfordshire Police.

King Charles' security team temporarily directed the man away from the crowd outside Luton Town Hall. He was then transported to another area and the King started shaking hands with the crowd again.

It is reported that King Charles III was in Luton to ride the new cable-drawn Dart mass passenger transit system.

Just a month back, eggs were hurled at King Charles and Camilla, his wife and the Queen Consort, while they attended an engagement in northern England and a man was held by the police after the incident. Footage on social media showed four eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They were unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.

During his visit to the Bedfordshire town, the monarch also visited the Guru Nanak Gurdwara and the town hall, as per The Guardian report.

The King took off his shoes and donned a headscarf before greeting visitors with a namaste gesture in the gurdwara. Before being asked to unveil a plaque to commemorate the gurdwara's official opening, he bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, and sat cross-legged on the floor, The Guardian further said.

The royal family has experienced egg protests before - in 2002, when Queen Elizabeth II visited Nottingham, eggs were thrown at her royal car. In 1995, anti-British protesters threw eggs at the now King while he was on a walkabout in central Dublin.