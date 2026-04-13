Malnourished Toddler In US Forced To Eat Diapers Before Dying In Dirty Room, Parents Arrested

A shocking case from Indiana has come to light, where a toddler's death has raised serious concerns about neglect and living conditions inside a home. According to police and court records, an Indiana couple was arrested after their malnourished two-year-old son died in extremely poor conditions, reported Fox News.

The child, identified as Erik Reichard, was allegedly forced by circumstances to eat pieces of diapers and drywall before his death. Investigators said the parents waited nearly 14 hours after last seeing him alive before calling emergency services.

The Tell City Police Department said Trevor Reichard-Hayes, 39, and Katherine Carter, 31, are facing murder and neglect charges in connection with the child's death.

Officers reached the home at around 1:20 pm on March 31 after Reichard Hayes called 911, saying his wife had found their son not breathing.

The couple told police they had last seen him alive at around 11 pm. the previous night.

Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene to revive the child and administer CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A detective stated that based on his experience and training, he believed the child had died several hours earlier, as his body appeared blue and pale.

According to the affidavit, the child was severely underweight, weighing only 15 pounds, and had numerous wounds or insect bites on his body. It also noted that Carter told police the child was eating his diapers, and the detective suspected this was due to hunger.

The investigation also revealed that the home was in extremely poor conditions. Feces, dirt, insects, pieces of drywall, and diaper parts were scattered throughout the children's rooms.

Investigators said the home, where two other children were also living, was in terrible condition. The other children were removed from the residence, including one who had to be hospitalised due to severe malnutrition and dehydration.

Despite this, the affidavit stated that the parents' room was clean and orderly, with a properly made bed and no clutter, a stark contrast to the rest of the house.

A postmortem later found foreign substances in the child's body that matched diaper gel and drywall. Authorities concluded that the child died from severe malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect.