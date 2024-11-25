Malaysian Court Orders Return Of Swatch LGBTQ-Themed Watches

A Malaysian court ordered the government on Monday to return rainbow-coloured watches and accessories made by Swatch Group that were seized last year for designs celebrating LGBTQ rights, a prosecutor told Reuters.

Homosexuality is illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia, and rights groups have warned of growing intolerance toward the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in the Southeast Asian country.

In May 2023, Malaysia confiscated 172 rainbow-coloured watches from the Swiss watchmaker's 'Pride collection' from 16 outlets due to the presence of the acronym 'LGBTQ' on the timepieces.

The government later prohibited any LGBTQ references on Swatch watches, boxes, wrappers, accessories or other items, saying such products may harm morality and public interest.

Swatch Group filed a lawsuit challenging the seizure, saying it was illegal and damaged its reputation.

On Monday, government prosecutor Mohammad Sallehuddin Md Ali said the Kuala Lumpur High Court had ruled the watches must be returned to Swatch Group within 14 days.

"No order (was given) as to costs," he said in a brief text message to Reuters.

A lawyer for Swatch Group declined to comment on the decision.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government respected the court's decision and would wait for the full judgement to be released before deciding whether to challenge the verdict.

The watches are unlikely to be sold in Malaysia due to the government's prohibition order.

In July 2023, the government halted a music festival in Kuala Lumpur after the frontman of British pop rock band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came into power two years ago on a progressive campaign, has said LGBTQ rights will not be recognised by his administration.

