Malaysia Man Sets Son's Motorbike On Fire After Discovering His Addiction To Late-Night Racing

A father in Malaysia set his son's motorbike ablaze in a desperate attempt to protect him from potentially deadly accidents. According to the South China Morning Post, the father, whose identity has been revealed, initially bought the motorcycle for his son because he thought it would be more convenient for him to ride it to school. However, after discovering that his son had become dangerously addicted to riding the motorcycle, the father made the drastic decision to burn the two-wheeler, believing it was a better fate than his son dying in an accident.

The father discovered that his son, whose age has not been disclosed, began participating in illegal motorbike races, often returning home late at night, SCMP reported. This reckless behaviour raised serious safety concerns for the father, who repeatedly attempted to dissuade his son from engaging in such perilous activities. But his advice fell on deaf ears, leaving him feeling increasingly helpless and desperate.

Therefore, faced with the possibility of his son sustaining injuries or worse, the father took the drastic decision of destroying the motorcycle. "I don't want to lose my son forever," the father said in a TikTok video of himself burning the two-wheeler. "I also do not want to receive a call from police officers that my son has been detained for racing the motorcycle," he added.

The father stated that the motorcycle had become the primary source of conflict between him and his son so he felt he had no choice but to destroy it. He defended his action as a desperate measure for his son's well-being. "I did this for the sake of my child. Burning the motorbike is the best medicine for my son before I lose him. With this motorbike, my son is a monster," he said.

The outlet did not disclose the son's reaction to his father burning his vehicle. However, on social media, the incident has sparked discussion.

"I agree with this father. He did it out of genuine concern for his son's safety. He saved his son's life, and after all, a life cannot be bought with money," wrote one person, per SCMP. "I hope the son can understand his father's love," said another.

However, some social media users did see the positive side of the father's action.

"His method is violent. You should treat your kid as a friend, not an enemy. You should discuss it with your child. Your behaviour has not solved the problem and will only worsen the relationship between you and your son," commented one user.

"Why not sell it? You could make some money from the sale," said another.