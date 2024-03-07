'Making The Bed, Stacking Dishwasher': Rishi Sunak Reveals Favourite Household Chores

Mr Sunak and Akshata Murty opened up about sharing the domestic load.

UK's prime minister recently opened up on his favourite household chores and revealed what irritates him the most in an interview with Grazia magazine. Rishi Sunak revealed that his least favourite household chore is taking out his trash.

Mr Sunak and Akshata Murty opened up about sharing the domestic load. Detailing about his favourite chore, Mr Sunak said, "I sometimes come up back into the flat from the office after we've all left to make the bed because I'll be irritated if it's not been made."

Ms Murty, meanwhile, admitted she is "not a morning person," to which the UK Prime Minister quickly added, "But you also just don't like making the bed and it bugs me.

During the interview, Mr Sunak also revealed a "disgusting" habit about his wife when they first met. He shared that Akshata Murty used to eat in bed.

"He used to come back to where I lived and sometimes there would be plates in my bed," Ms Murty said as Mr Sunak muttered "Disgusting," before adding "Not anymore."

During the interview, Rishi Sunak also asserted his prowess at loading the dishwasher and acknowledged that he frequently rearranges it after Murty has loaded it.

He lists both chores as his favourite, saying: "Both have a nice, satisfying end", before choosing to make the bed.

However, the interview garnered a mixed response from social media users, with many criticizing it as "tone-deaf," particularly given the status of the UK's wealthiest-ever prime minister and the depiction of the multi-millionaire businesswoman juggling household chores.

A user wrote, "How do they share domestic duties?!!! Are you kidding? You think they're taking out their bins??!"

Another user on Instagram wrote, "I would love to know what the intention is behind this. If it was to draw attention to the disproportionate domestic work done by women, interviewing one of the wealthiest and most powerful families in Britain -- who have access to every single support system possible -- then you've completely failed."