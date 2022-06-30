Maker Of Stunning Custom-Made Rolls Royce Phantom Hopes To Sell It For $5.2 Million

The car was built by Danton Arts Kustoms, run by Frenchman Alexandre Danton.

A stunning matt-black Rolls Royce Phantom with six wheels has been unveiled by a custom car workshop. The car is based on the 2005 Phantom and was built by Danton Arts Kustoms, run by Frenchman Alexandre Danton. According to Ladbible, Ms Danton hopes to sell his mammoth creation for five million euros ($5.2 million).

Take a look at the car below:

Mr Danton has been modifying cars for nearly two decades at his chateau in France. He reportedly spent three months tearing apart and re-piecing the masterpiece. As per Ladbible, he re-leathered the seats, added crocodile leather to the steering wheel, and even covered the armrest in snakeskin. There are even gold-plated brake callipers in a bid to provide a contrast to the car's matte black finish.

On the outside, Mr Danton extended the Phantom using the shell and rear axle of a 2005 BMW seven series, the latter accommodating the extra wheels. The car also includes a roof rack, yellow light bar and extra side steps.

According to the automotive website HotCars, the power for this Rolls Royce Phantom 6x6 comes from the 2005 model's 6.8-litre V-12 engine. As per the outlet, the standard Phantom engine received no mechanical modifications from Mr Danton although a not-so-standard gold leaf covers the engine.

Meanwhile, Mr Danton is known for his modified cars. He specialises in building hot rods. His work includes a 1971 Porsche 911T with its original engine swapped for a 6.75-litre Bentley V8 engine and a 1970 Lamborghini Espada powered by a new V12 engine from Sant' Agata Bolognese.