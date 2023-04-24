Makenzi Nthenge: 5 Points On Kenya Pastor Arrested After Followers Allegedly Starve To Death

Makenzi Nthenge was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism, the New York Post reported. The police have asked local court to allow the pastor to remain in their custody as they investigate the deaths of his followers.

The police had raided Makenzi's property in Malindi last week after a tip-off where they found 15 emaciated people. Four of them later died, the Post report said. The followers said they were starving on the pastor's instructions in order to meet Jesus.

Makenzi, meanwhile, has been on hunger strike for the past four days while in police custody.

The pastor was arrested and charged last month in connection with death of children. He was later released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700), as per AFP.