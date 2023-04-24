Makenzi Nthenge: 5 Points On Kenya Pastor Arrested After Followers Allegedly Starve To Death

The police in Kenya have arrested Paul Makenzi, a pastor suspected of running a cult, for allegedly telling his followers to fast to death. The police have found 51 bodies near the Good News International Church, according to news agency AFP.

Dozens of bodies were found in Malindi last week.

Here are five points on the controversial pastor:

  1. Makenzi Nthenge was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism, the New York Post reported. The police have asked local court to allow the pastor to remain in their custody as they investigate the deaths of his followers.

  2. The police had raided Makenzi's property in Malindi last week after a tip-off where they found 15 emaciated people. Four of them later died, the Post report said. The followers said they were starving on the pastor's instructions in order to meet Jesus.

  3. Makenzi, meanwhile, has been on hunger strike for the past four days while in police custody.

  4. The pastor was arrested and charged last month in connection with death of children. He was later released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700), as per AFP.

  5. This is the second time that Makenzie has been arrested. He was picked up by the police in 2019 too in a similar case. That time also, the pastor was released on bond, though both cases are still proceeding through the court. Local politicians have urged the court to not release him this time.



