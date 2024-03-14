'Make Your Voices Heard,' TikTok CEO Urges US Users After House Votes

Shou Zi Chew urged US TikTok users to protect their constitutional rights (File)

TikTok's CEO told the app's US users to speak out after the House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would force the company to sever ties with its Chinese owner or be banned in the United States.

"We believe we can overcome this together... Protect your constitutional rights. Make your voices heard," Shou Zi Chew said in a video message posted on social media platform X.

