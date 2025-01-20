What Is TikTok And How People Got Hooked To This Platform

Hours after TikTok went dark in the United States, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would work with the Chinese video-sharing app to ensure it remained functional in America. The assurance brought relief to the platform's 170 million American users.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said he would issue an executive order after his inauguration to extend the period before the law requiring TikTok - owned by ByteDance - to sell the platform to a US company takes effect. Outgoing President Joe Biden signed the law in April 2024 amid fears that China's involvement posed a national security threat.

What makes TikTok such a phenomenon?

Ever imagined a 15-second video turning an ordinary person into an overnight sensation? With millions of videos uploaded daily, TikTok has proven that sometimes a few seconds of originality makes a lasting impact.

From quirky dance videos to comedy skits, infotainment, and beauty makeup tutorials, the app is a global repository for talent. Trends spread like wildfire, and the next big star could be someone you've never heard of.

What is TikTok?

Launched in 2016 by Chinese firm ByteDance, TikTok started as a platform that allows users to create, watch, and share short videos shot on mobile devices or webcams. With its personalised feed, it keeps the viewer hooked on the platform with an endless stream of creative videos and entertainment.

TikTok, initially launched as a platform for lip-syncing and dance challenges, evolved into an entertainment hub where users showcase their creativity and talent without restrictions. It also became a business tool, with brands and top influencers collaborating for promotions.

Why it is popular and how it works

Anyone can create videos and use music however they want. TikTok's algorithm tailors content to your preferences, ensuring you see what you enjoy. The app's global reach connects users from different cultures, countries, and backgrounds.

TikTok also offers features such as slow-mo, time-lapse, fast-forward, filters, and effects, allowing users to get creative. Another feature, Trending Hashtags, lets users find popular content and contribute to trends by using the same hashtag. This means anyone can go viral, regardless of their follower count.

Viral trends involving dance, pranks, memes, and even social movements allow people to participate and show their creativity. Celebrities also participate in challenges and promote their films and songs, making users feel connected.

New brands are taking advantage of TikTok promotions while established brands are making their presence felt. For example, e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with a few social media influencers to create an online reality show and contest called #eyeslipsface. The ad campaign has 10.4 billion clicks as of January 2024.

Similarly, the Chipotle restaurant chain ran a Halloween "Boorito" coupon giveaway campaign, encouraging TikTok users to dress up and post their photos. The campaign garnered 4 billion views.

Moreover, TikTok's user-friendly interface makes it easy for people of all ages to use the app and create content. Whether through lip-syncing, dancing, acting, or storytelling, users have a wide range of options to showcase their personalities and talents. The short video length encourages creativity, resulting in more engaging and bite-sized entertainment.

Five years ago, India banned TikTok over national security concerns. The Ministry of Electronics and IT cited the misuse of mobile apps for stealing and secretly transmitting users' data without authorisation.