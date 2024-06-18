Major Announcement On Immigrants Expected From Joe Biden Today

Joe Biden is expected to make a big announce regarding an often contentious issue - immigration.

In the run up to the critical US Presidential election later this year, incumbent Joe Biden is expected to make a big announce regarding an often contentious issue - immigration.

The President's domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden who was speaking at the USISPF Summit in Washington DC indicated what to expect when she said that America attracts talented immigrants from across the world, some come for higher education, but in a 'topsy turvy policy' US ends up sending them back. She said with this America ended up losing out on crucial innovation that these people could bring about for the world at large.

Tanden said she couldn't reveal any further as it was the President's prerogative to make the big announcement.

US media has been reporting, citing sources, that it is likely a that an executive order could be passed to protect undocumented spouses of American citizens. This move is expected to impact 500,000 undocumented immigrants and it's been seen as a move to send out a message to Latino voters.

Under President Obama, US had launched the Defered action on Childhood Program DACA that provided relief from deportation to over 500,000 people who were brought to US as children.

As per Pew Research Centre estimates in 2021 Indians forms the third largest group of undocumented immigrants in US after those from Mexico and El Salvador. It said that Indians, Guatemalans and people from Honduras saw an increase from 2017 onwards.