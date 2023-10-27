A Father And Teen Son, Out For Bowling Night, Among US Shooting Victims

A massive manhunt is under way for a gunman who killed at least 22 people in Maine (Representational)

A father and his teenage son out for a night of bowling and a bar employee at his place of work were among those killed in shooting attacks in Lewiston, Maine, family members said on Thursday.

Police had not yet released the names of the victims. Seven died Wednesday night at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley, while eight others were fatally shot at nearby Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant, police said. Three more people died at hospitals.

Here is what we know about some of the victims based on accounts from their families:

BILL AND AARON YOUNG

Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were shot and killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Bill's brother Rob Young told Reuters. They were out for an evening with their bowling league, Rob Young said.

Before learning of their deaths, Rob Young had flown from Baltimore to Lewiston on Thursday to help his sister-in-law in her frantic search for information after the pair had not been heard from since Wednesday when they went bowling.

TRICIA ASSELIN

Tricia Asselin, 53, was trying to call 911 when the gunman shot and killed her at the bowling alley, her brother DJ Johnson told CNN.

Asselin, who worked at the bowling alley part-time, was there for a night out with her sister, who survived the massacre, Johnson said. It was just like her to try to help others by calling the emergency service, her brother said.

"She wasn't going to run," Johnson said. "She was going to try and help."

She is survived by an adult son, her brother said.

JOSEPH WALKER

An employee of Schemengees Bar & Grille who lived in nearby Auburn, Maine, Joseph Walker was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was helping to raise two grandchildren and a stepson, his father, Leroy Walker, said on MSNBC.

The elder Walker said his son was close to family, living near two of his brothers. He frequently put on tournaments to raise money for local causes and had been planning a cornhole tournament to help veterans when he was shot and killed on Wednesday.

BRYAN MACFARLANE

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was part of a group in the deaf community participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

MacFarlane, an avid motorcyclist who loved his dog, M&M, had recently moved back to Maine, Brooks said.

BOB VIOLETTE

Bob Violette, 76, was a retired Sears mechanic who loved to bowl on most weekdays, the Sun Journal newspaper reported, citing his daughter-in-law, Cassandra Violette. He started a youth league, the newspaper said and participated in a couples league with his wife. Cassandra Violette confirmed her father-in-law's death, the newspaper said.

Michael Deslauriers II

The chairman of a historical society said on Facebook Thursday that his son and his best friend were shot and killed at the bowling alley on Wednesday night. Michael Deslauriers, Sr., chairman of the Sabbatus, Maine, historical society, said his son Michael Deslauriers II and his friend died in the massacre after protecting their wives and young children who were present.

"I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share," Deslauriers, Sr., wrote. "They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter."

In a later posting, the historical society wrote that the two men were active in volunteering for the group, including visiting older residents and recording their histories.

