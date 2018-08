An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit 302 km west of Bandon, Oregon (Representational)

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit 302 km (188 miles) west of Bandon, Oregon, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was recorded at a depth of about 10 km, according to the USGS website.

No immediate tsunami warning was posted.

