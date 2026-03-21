MAGA Fell In Love With A Blonde US Army Soldier. She Doesn't Exist

She walked alongside Donald Trump, posed for selfies with Vladimir Putin, met Melania Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, and even held a captive Nicolas Maduro. She had over a million followers and tens of thousands of likes on her photos. There is just one problem: She does not exist.

Who Is Jessica Foster?

Images, most likely generated by artificial intelligence, showed a blonde woman named Jessica Foster as a US Army soldier living out an extraordinary life in service of the America First agenda. She was shown wearing heels on a warship in the Strait of Hormuz, giving speeches, joining fellow female soldiers for pillow fights, and meeting some of the world's most recognisable figures, the Washington Post reported.

The account, which has since been taken down, gained more than one million followers, among them many MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, in the four months since its anonymous creator began posting. When asked, the US Army told the Washington Post that it found no record of anyone by that name.

Those commenting on how "beautiful" she was and applauding her "America First" message were mostly accounts with men in their profile pictures, the Post reported. Some of her photos received more than 30,000 likes, with users flooding the comments with heart-eyes emojis, apparently, unaware or unbothered, that she was not real.

Before the account disappeared, it was reportedly linked to an OnlyFans page. The platform told the Washington Post it removed the linked account because the creator had not been verified.

Since the original account was taken down, others have appeared in its place, replicating the same AI-generated images.

Jessica Foster is not an isolated case. Accounts featuring AI-generated women posing as Trump-supporting soldiers and police officers have built large audiences across TikTok, Instagram and X, with thousands of commenters responding as though the women are genuine.

Beyond the US, according to a BBC report, hundreds of AI-generated videos showing Iranian female soldiers and pilots cheering on their country's military have circulated online, even though Iran bans women from combat roles entirely.

Former Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said in a post on X, "Jessica Foster is clearly not a soldier in the US Army." "Jessica Foster is AI. Jessica Foster has a million followers. And if you look at the comments and what some of the people are saying, my goodness, the people that fall for AI, the MAGAs, the old men, come on. This is insane."