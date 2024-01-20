Fans Sue Madonna, Say They Got Late For Work Day After Concert

The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages.

Two Madonna fans in the United States are suing the American singer and songwriter for starting her concert late, claiming that they "had to get up early to go to work" the next morning. According to the BBC, the two fans, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court. In the lawsuit, they state that they bought tickets to a 13 December show at Barclays Center as part of Madonna's Celebration tour. They said the concert was meant to start at 20:30 EST but did not begin until after 22:30, ending around 1:00.

The two concertgoers said that they "would not have paid tickets" had they known it would finish so late, the outlet reported. In the lawsuit, they state once the concert was over, they were "left stranded in the middle of the night" and "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs". The case also said, "many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day".

The two fans are now suing Madonna, tour promoter Live Nation and Barclays Center for "false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices". In the lawsuit, they also noted that on other nights at the same venue, on 14 and 16 December, the show started more than two hours late.

Also Read | Britain's Queen Camilla Reveals Popular Children's Story "Frightened" Her As A Child. Read Here

"Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticketholders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised, which resulted in the ticketholders waiting for hours," the document states. It also says that Madonna "has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours late".

The suit is now seeking class-action status for attendees of other Celebration shows which started late. The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time fans have objected to Madonna being late for her shows. In 2019, a fan filed a lawsuit arguing that the singer's lateness on her 'Madonna X' tour was a breach of contract. Similarly, in 2020, two New York concertgoers also filed a lawsuit against Madonna. Both lawsuits were, however, later voluntarily dismissed.