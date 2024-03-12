Internet Slams Madonna For Asking Fan In Wheelchair To Stand

Pop icon Madonna stirred online controversy during her recent performance in Los Angeles. It all happened after she questioned a fan, who was sitting during the show.

The pop icon, in an attempt to engage the audience, shouted from the stage, "What are you doing sitting down over there?" A few seconds later, as Madonna walked closer and realised their situation, admitting, "oh okay, politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I am glad you're here."

Fans cringed as video of the incident circulated on social media.

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they're on a wheelchair:



“Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I'm glad you're here.” pic.twitter.com/oezHxfjrFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2024

A user commented on X, formerly Twitter, “Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?”

Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether? — ReelTalker (@TalkerReel92) March 10, 2024

Another stated, “Does it matter if they're sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn't that enough???”

Does it matter if they're sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn't that enough??? ????‍♂️ — Across 3 Horizons (@Across3Horizons) March 9, 2024

“But is it an offence to sit down during a (show) though. Like what if I feel tired ??” someone asked.

But is it an offense to seat down during a snow though

Like what if I feel tired ?? — the boy prince ????????‍♂️???????? (@notjusturprince) March 9, 2024

Another user highlighted, “Even if they aren't a wheelchair user, there are plenty of reasons someone could be sitting down at a concert. With me, when I stand for too long, all of the blood pools in my legs and it can cause me to pass out. My dad has Parkinson's and his body gets overwhelmed easily. Someone could be dehydrated, or maybe they came right after a long shift working retail or at a hospital, which means they've been standing all day. I could understand if she asked ‘hey I noticed you're sitting and I just wanted to make sure you're ok. Do you need water?' but asking why they're sitting in an accusatory tone is rude asf.”

Even if they aren't a wheelchair user, there are plenty of reasons someone could be sitting down at a concert.



With me, when I stand for too long, all of the blood pools in my legs and it can cause me to pass out. My dad has Parkinson's and his body gets overwhelmed easily.… — ????️Katya????️ CEASEFIRE NOW ???????????????? (@DemonicNesquik) March 10, 2024

Others criticised Madonna calling her behaviour “bad” and “rude.”

So bad behavior — Farrah (@slyxpk) March 9, 2024

Wow…what a rude thing to say! — Matt Simpson (@mattinator66) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, someone came in defence of the popstar, noting, “It's good to see Madonna being quick to recognize and apologise for unintentional mistakes. It's important to be considerate and inclusive of all audience members, regardless of their abilities.”

It's good to see Madonna being quick to recognize and apologize for unintentional mistakes. It's important to be considerate and inclusive of all audience members, regardless of their abilities. — AZ (@AzZaid) March 10, 2024

A user shared, “I've been to the show. There's a part where during the show she asks everyone to stand up. It's not about who's sitting/standing during the entire show. Just 1 section she asks for participation. And this time she embarrassed herself.”

I've been to the show. There's a part where during the show she asks everyone to stand up. It's not about who's sitting/standing during the entire show. Just 1 section she asks for participation. And this time she embarrassed herself. — PopVulture (@itsPopVulture) March 10, 2024

Another explained, “It'll dull the artist vibe. Artists need gyrations to boost their momentum so they hate seeing someone just sitting.”

It'll dull the artist vibe. Artists need gyrations to boost their momentum so they hate seeing someone just sitting — KHYPO (@officialkhypo) March 10, 2024

Madonna recently completed the west coast swing of her ‘Celebration Tour', which is set for a total of 80 shows across North America and Europe.