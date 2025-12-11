Machado Makes First Public Appearance In 11 Months After Nobel Ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado greeted supporters from the balcony of her hotel in Oslo early Thursday, her first public appearance in 11 months.

Arriving too late in Norway to attend the ceremony, Machado was awarded the prestigious peace prize in absentia.

Since going into hiding, Machado's only public appearance was on January 9, in Caracas, where she protested President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for his third term.

