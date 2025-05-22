Luxury Mansion, Yacht And More: Hong Kong Billionaire's Rs 2,134 Crore Gift To Daughter-in-Law

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Cathy Chui received gifts worth over HK$2 billion from Lee Shau Kee. The former actress is married to Martin Lee, son of the billionaire tycoon. Chui has evolved from a tabloid figure to a key player in family business.

Cathy Chui, a former actress and now a prominent Hong Kong socialite, received gifts worth over HK$2 billion (Rs 2,134 crore rupees) from her billionaire father-in-law, Lee Shau Kee, before his death on March 17. Married to Martin Lee, Chui was gifted a HK$50 million education fund, land valued at HK$1.82 billion, a HK$110 million luxury yacht, and a mansion, among other lavish presents, according to reports from The Standard and VnExpress. She earned the nickname "Hundred-billion daughter-in-law" in the tabloids due to the extravagant gifts she received over the years.

In 2006, Chui tied the knot with Martin Lee in a union dubbed the "wedding of the century." Initially, tabloids reduced her role to that of a "baby machine" after she had four children in rapid succession. However, she has since evolved into a pivotal figure in the family, recognised for her discretion, resilience, and calculated presence in both business and high society.

Who is Cathy Chui?

Cathy Chui, also known as Cathy Tsui or Cathy Lee, is a former Hong Kong actress turned socialite, born in 1982 in Sydney, Australia. She gained prominence after marrying Martin Lee Ka-shing, son of the late billionaire property tycoon Lee Shau Kee, founder of Henderson Land Development. Their 2006 wedding, dubbed ''the wedding of the century'' by the media, was a lavish event costing millions.

Chui is the only daughter-in-law in the Lee family, one of Hong Kong's wealthiest, and has four children with Martin, born between 2007 and 2015.

Now 43, Chui is taking on more prominent roles in investments and family business, according to Malaysia's Sin Chew Daily. Recently, she leveraged several properties gifted by her late father-in-law to secure HK$5 billion for a UK retirement real estate project. Chui is focused on securing her children's futures within the family business, with her 15-year-old daughter studying at the University of Cambridge and her eldest daughter interning at Henderson Land, the family's flagship company. She has also appointed her father to the company's board of directors.

Beyond business, Chui maintains her elite status through charity events and family business promotions. Despite a low-key social media presence, she holds honorary roles as chairperson and event ambassador, solidifying her position among the elite alongside prominent women like Olympic champion Guo Jingjing and Kimbee Chan.

Tatler Asia has highlighted her as a prominent figure in philanthropy, and in 2018, she was honoured with the amfAR Award of Courage for her contributions to society.