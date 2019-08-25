'Lung Of Forests Vital For Planet': Pope Francis On Amazon Fires

Pope Francis said "that lung of forests is vital for our planet".

Pope Francis on Sunday called for a global commitment to put out the fires in the Amazon, saying the area was essential for the health of the planet.

"We are all worried about the vast fires that have developed in the Amazon. Let us pray so that with the commitment of all, they can be put out soon. That lung of forests is vital for our planet," he told thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly address.

