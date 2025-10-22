Luigi Mangione Was Attacked By Transgenders In Thailand Days Before Shooting: Report

Luigi Mangione, the man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was allegedly attacked by a group of transgender women during a wild night out in Thailand months before the shooting.

Mangione, 27, once sent a message claiming he was roughed up by seven transgender women, referred to locally as "ladyboys," during a trip to Thailand, The New York Times reported. The publication had also accessed a photograph of his arm, which appeared battered and scratched.

Mangione, described as an Ivy League-educated tech expert, was on a solo trip to Thailand in early 2024. There, he met and befriended a soccer player named Christian Sacchini at a Bangkok pub.

Sacchini told The New York Post that their conversation began lightheartedly, with Mangione chatting about video games and Pokemon, but soon took a darker turn when the man allegedly ranted about the US healthcare system by calling it "effed up."

"He couldn't believe it," Sacchini recalled, explaining that Mangione was stunned to learn how inexpensive medical procedures, like an MRI scan, were in Thailand.

Before the killing, Mangione left his day-to-day life in Hawaii to "zen out" on a solo trip across Asia. "I want some time to zen out," he recorded an audio message to share with a friend he met while travelling abroad.

In one of Mangione's August 2024 diary entries, he wrote, "I finally feel confident about what I'll do. The details are finally coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right or justified."

He also mentioned that he was glad he had delayed his plan, as it gave him more time to research UHC.

"The details are finally coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated, bc it allowed me to learn more about UHC. The target is insurance. It checks every box," he wrote.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state charges for allegedly shooting Thompson. After the killing, he went on the run and was caught in Pennsylvania five days later. Federal prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty for him.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court again on December 5.