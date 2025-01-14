LA Millionaire Offered "Any Amount" To Save $3 Million Home From Fire. It's Now Burnt

The house of real estate bigwig Keith Wasserman, who was earlier criticised for offering “any amount” for private fire protection, was gutted in the Palisades Fire, according to official reports.



The recovery website of Los Angeles County now lists Wasserman's address as “destroyed”. It also features a photograph of the home showing the structure reduced to a pile of burnt rubble, The New York Post reported.

Wasserman is the co-founder of real estate investment company Gelt Venture Partners. The recovery website shows that every house on Wasserman's block in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was burned down in the wildfires.

Earlier, Wasserman faced criticism over his plea for private firefighter protection against the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, which have killed at least two dozen people and engulfed thousands of homes.

"Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbours houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you," Wasserman wrote on X.

His post didn't go down well with many on the social media platform as users called him greedy and "tone deaf".

"Mama I'm going viral," he wrote in another post and later added, "So, here are all the trolls! Hello trolls!"

He also clarified that he had already evacuated the property. Later, Wasserman apparently deleted the verified account on X.

The property belonging to Wasserman was a two-story home, worth around $3 million in 2023. At the time, it was well under the median Pacific Palisades home value of $5 million, as per data shared by Forbes.

The median home value in the neighbourhood came down to little more than $3 million by the time massive wildfires spread through LA County.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Recovers map shows several houses that miraculously escaped the Palisades fire, which burnt down over 23,000 acres and left at least eight people dead since last week.