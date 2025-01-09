US Millionaire Slammed For "Tone-Deaf" Plea For "Private Firefighters" To Save Mansion Amid Palisades Wildfire

A Los Angeles millionaire CEO has sparked outrage for a 'tone-deaf' post asking for assistance from 'private firefighters' to protect his Pacific Palisades mansion while emergency services worked to help residents as the area was engulfed by flames. Keith Wasserman, co-founder of real estate investment firm Gelt Venture Partners, took to X, pleading for help as a massive wildfire ravaged the hillside.

He wrote on X, "Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbours houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you."

The post, which garnered over a million views before being deleted, was met with immediate and strong backlash.

The disconnect is jaw dropping.



Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Incredible Nerve. His family is evacuated and he's trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured. Incredibly tone deaf."

Another user commented, "If you find yourself tweeting for private firefighters to protect your property, you should probably question what you have become as a human being."

The third user wrote, "So you're suggesting that potentially lifesaving resources (even if 'private') should be diverted to save your house because you're rich while tens of thousands of people try to evacuate?"

A crescent of flame squeezed Los Angeles in a huge pincer visible from space. More than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations and spread the flames. At least five people have been killed since the fires erupted on Tuesday.

The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames, which tore through some of the world's most lavish real estate and above showbiz landmarks instantly recognisable around the world, Reuters reported.

"This firestorm is the big one," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference after rushing back to the city, cutting short an official trip to Ghana.