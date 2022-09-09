Queen Elizabeth Was True Friend Of India: Piyush Goyal Condoles Her Death

Queen Elizabeth death: Piyush Goyal said it is a tremendous loss for England and the world. (File)

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday expressed condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, noting that the longest-serving British monarch was a true friend of India, and that her death is a tremendous loss for the people of England and the world.

"I would like to pay my condolences to the people of the UK on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II. She has been the longest reigning Monarch and was a true friend of India. PM Modi has also shared his own experiences with the Queen," Mr Goyal said.

He also congratulated King Charles who is the heir to the British throne.

"It is a tremendous loss for the people of England and the world. She was known to be a very sensitive person, very human in her outlook and clearly a woman of substance. I wish King Charles the very best in his work and congratulate him on assuming the Monarchy," Mr Goyal said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles to attend the first Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting. Mr Goyal met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai ahead of the meeting.

The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the Queen's death and referring to her eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Queen was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Condolences poured in from around the world. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen.